MLB Trade Rumors: San Diego Padres Sign Eric Hosmer in Hopes for a National League Spot

Reuters/Jake Roth The San Diego Padres has signed Eric Hosmer this Major League Baseball season.

Eric Hosmer signed with the San Diego Padres, and his play might be the key to bring them to the National League.

This trade season in the Major League Baseball, the Padres acquired Hosmer as their newest player, the San Diego Tribune confirmed, and many believe that he is the key that will open the doors to a National League spot for their team.

Hosmer will be with the San Diego Padres for a run of eight years under a deal valued at $18 million. This is reportedly the highest valued contract that the San Diego Padres committed to in history.

A few of the reasons why Hosmer was a prime option for the Padres was because of his work ethic and his leadership skills, which they think will have a significant influence on their progressing team.

The new San Diego Padres player has been spoken highly of coaches and players that have worked with him, including 2015 World Series championship team member Chris Young.

"The ultimate teammate and competitor," Young testified. But even without the testimonials of his peers, Hosmer's play speaks for itself. He averaged 153 games over the past six seasons, as well as played all 162 games in the previous one.

Hosmer's influence is anticipated to bring the team to the National League. However, no one's expecting it to happen overnight.

Meanwhile, Hosmer's entrance to the San Diego Padres will cause some adjustments and push the team's roster around. CBS Sports confirm that Hosmer's entry pushed Wil Myers to the outfield, causing that department to become a little crowded.

Currently, the San Diego Padres have Myers, Manuel Margot, Jose Pirela, and Hunter Renfroe as outfielders. Jon Morosi predicts that Renfroe will be put on a trade, and an interested party is the Atlanta Braves.

But all players are worthy of playing in the big leagues, and the San Diego Padres have yet to confirm if they are trading a player out.