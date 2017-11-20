MLB Trade Rumors: San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals Send Offers for Giancarlo Stanton; Will Either Team Land the Slugger?

Reuters/Jasen Vinlove Sep 28, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against... Jasen Vinlove September 29, 2017 03:42am EDT

The situation involving current Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has a chance to be the defining story of this offseason, and it looks like after a brief period of inactivity, teams are finally starting to step up their efforts in the hopes of landing the recently crowned National League MVP.

First off, a recent report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed that the San Francisco Giants have made an offer to the Marlins for Stanton.

Then, not long after that article from Rosenthal came out, MLB insider Jon Morosi reported that the St. Louis Cardinals have also sent a formal trade offer to the Marlins.

It was no surprise that these two teams have sent trade proposals to the Marlins, as both of these franchises have been linked to Stanton pretty much since the offseason began.

So, do either of these teams have a shot at actually acquiring Stanton?

If the Marlins are looking for good prospects in return for their star slugger, then the Cardinals have the Giants beat. The Giants only have one player in Christian Arroyo, who has been listed as a top-100 prospect for this season per MLB.com, while the Cardinals boast five qualifiers.

The Cardinals also seem to have more room in the payroll to absorb a contract as large as the one attached to Stanton, so they may not have to send any players with unfavorable contracts back to the Marlins.

If this all boils down to just to the Cardinals and the Giants, then it would seem that the team based in St. Louis has a better shot at making this happen, or at least, they may be able to provide the Marlins with what they want.

Fans should keep in mind, however, that there will likely be other teams getting involved in the Stanton Sweepstakes, with franchises like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers having been rumored previously as potential suitors.

The Cardinals may be able to outbid the Giants for Stanton, but in all likelihood, there will be more than two teams who will be sending trade proposals to the Marlins in the hopes of acquiring the slugger.

It looks like this situation involving Stanton, the Marlins and potentially several MLB teams is just getting started, and fans are going to want to settle in for what could be a long ordeal.