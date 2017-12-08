MLB Trade Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals Could Look Into Adding Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria

Longoria has five years remaining in his current deal, with a team option for a sixth

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Evan Longoria with the Tampa Bay Rays this past season

For a franchise that has been used to nothing but winning, last season ended up a rare off-year for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Though the Cardinals ended up posting a winning record for the season, their fourth place finish in the National League Wild Card race has apparently prompted them to seek major upgrades with the intent of being more competitive in 2018.

The Cardinals are expected to be in the market for hitters this offseason, and they may turn their attention to Florida in search of one.

According to a recent article from Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals have talked to the Tampa Bay Rays about potentially acquiring some players. And while their discussions have currently focused on relief pitcher Alex Colome, there is a chance that third baseman Evan Longoria could be involved in the conversation as well.

This is not the first time Longoria's name has come up in trade rumors this offseason.

Last month, Tampa Bay Times writer Marc Topkin reported that the Rays "will be open to trading" the players on the team who are making the most money, and that includes Longoria.

So, with the Rays reportedly open to making a deal and the possibility remaining that the Cardinals could become interested in Longoria, is there a match here?

Currently, Jedd Gyorko is penciled in as the Cardinals third baseman for opening day, and while he may not be as big of a star as Longoria, they can be considered as equals in a way in terms of how they performed last year. Gyorko also has less money remaining on his current deal, so he may be the more cost-effective player as well.

The Cardinals understandably want to make a splash following their disappointing 2017 campaign, but it is unclear if trading for Longoria will really help them out that much.

