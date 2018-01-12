Castro was traded to the Miami Marlins by the New York Yankees earlier this offseason

Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Sep 12, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro (14) hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Yankee Stadium.

Starlin Castro became a member of the Miami Marlins earlier this offseason, but there is a chance that he may join a different team before the 2018 season even begins.

Over on Twitter, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Castro "wants to be traded."

The Marlins have already traded away some of their better players this offseason, and they will likely be hard-pressed to contend even just for a Wild Card berth.

It is easier to envision the Marlins using the upcoming season as one for rebuilding, and as Rosenthal noted, Castro does not want to go through that process again.

The Marlins do not necessarily have to move Castro as he is still under contract for a few more years, but it would seemingly be best for the team to move a disgruntled player.

Should the Marlins make a push to trade Castro, they will likely find at least some teams who are willing to negotiate a deal.

Throughout his career, Castro has been a pretty solid hitter. According to Baseball Reference, Castro is hitting .282 for his career and he adds to that a slugging percentage that is over .400, a mark that is more than adequate for a middle infielder.

Though he may not be an elite defender at second, Castro is still good enough with the glove that a team can place him at that position and not worry about doing so.

Castro is also in the prime of his career, so there is a chance that he can put up even better numbers over the next few seasons.

For contending teams looking for a player who can serve as a good starting second baseman, Castro is someone they should consider acquiring.

Even contending teams operating with a smaller budget may be able to afford the money remaining on Castro's current contract.

Castro is still a member of the Marlins for now, but that could change sometime soon.