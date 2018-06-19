Asking price for deGrom may be so high that he might as well be considered unavailable

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Jacob deGrom with the New York Mets back in 2015

The New York Mets' Jacob deGrom is having an absolutely phenomenal year for the New York Mets, and if it weren't for the brilliant Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals, he would probably be the frontrunner to win the NL Cy Young award at this point in the season.

Because the Mets are well below .500 currently, there are rumblings that they may be open to dealing some of their better players, including deGrom.

The recent rumors are hinting that the Mets may not be too keen on the idea of giving up such a good pitcher, however.

A source spoken to by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal hinted that the Mets would need to be presented with a "boatload" of talented players to become interested in trading deGrom, while a team official told The New York Post's Mike Puma that the franchise's asking price for the pitcher is "six donuts."

Puma then clarified that the asking price mentioned by the team official means that the Mets want multiple elite prospects in exchange for deGrom.

In their report, Kristie Ackert and John Healy of The New York Daily News passed along some information shared by sources from one NL team who have been in contact with the Mets recently. According to those sources, the prospect price for deGrom is "probably too high" at the moment.

So, what does this all mean?

Well, it sure sounds like the Mets aren't really that interested in parting with deGrom if their asking price for him is being deemed as "probably too high."

That's probably the right stance for the Mets to take as well.

After this season, deGrom will remain arbitration-eligible for two more years, so there is no need for the Mets to move him just yet.

Even if the Mets are looking like they are going nowhere this year, they may still be hoping that next season will turn out better, and having deGrom on the roster will improve their chances of contending then.