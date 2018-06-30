Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison The New York Mets' Jacob deGrom could be a trade target for the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and New York Mets are not exactly on the same page most of the time, and fans of the respective franchises would probably not lose any sleep if the New York team they are not rooting for suddenly went in the tank.

To put it simply, there is no love lost between those two franchises.

Still, there's a non-zero chance that the Yankees and Mets may end up working together this season.

Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman recently provided some insights into what the franchise is currently doing in terms of trying to improve the rotation.

Per a report from MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Cashman said that he is staying in touch with everybody as he is pursuing upgrades for the Yankees' rotation, and yes, that includes the Mets.

Cashman also shared that he has had conversations recently with Omar Minaya, one of the people who has taken over the general manager duties for the Mets in the wake of Sandy Alderson taking a medical leave of absence.

One other notable thing Cashman revealed is that he doesn't mind working with a rival.

Cashman certainly seems to be comfortable with the idea of the Yankees making a deal with the Mets, but it remains to be seen if the team from the National League is on board with that, too.

For what it's worth, working with the Yankees on a trade involving one of their pitchers like Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard may prove helpful to the Mets in the long run.

The Yankees currently have one of the better farm systems, and if the Mets are willing to give them either deGrom or Syndergaard, they would probably be amenable to surrendering some of their top-level prospects like Albert Abreu and Estevan Florial. The Yankees also have young Major Leaguers like Clint Frazier and Brandon Drury who could be intriguing additions for the Mets.

It's still hard to imagine the Yankees and Mets agreeing to a blockbuster trade, but that there is even a small chance of such a thing happening is already quite remarkable.