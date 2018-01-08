MLB Trade Rumors: Todd Frazier Could Be a Good Addition for the New York Mets

Mets could look into adding Frazier if his asking price drops

Reuters/Anthony Gruppuso Oct 17, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier (29) runs to third base against the Houston Astros during... Anthony Gruppuso October 17, 2017 10:19pm EDT

The New York Mets was one of the most unfortunate teams of 2017.

Following a run to the World Series in 2015 and a Wild Card game appearance in 2016, the Mets stumbled to a fourth place finish in the National League East last season, ending up with a win-loss record of 70-92.

Injuries decimated the team in 2017, and while better luck in terms of players staying healthy could lead to some positive regression, the Mets could also benefit from bringing in new players to fill some of their roster holes.

Third base in particular looks like a potential problem spot for the Mets.

Asdrubal Cabrera, Gavin Cecchini and Wilmer Flores could be players who spend time at third next season for the Mets if they do not bring someone else in.

Cabrera and Flores seem like known commodities at this point, and while they are nice players to have on the team, giving either of them full-time at-bats at third may not be ideal for a club looking to bounce back. Cecchini has some potential, but he may not be ready for full-time duty as well.

The Mets' current third base options could explain why recent rumors are hinting that they may be keeping their eyes on some free agent third basemen.

A recent report from noted MLB insider Jon Paul Morosi specifically named Mike Moustakas and Todd Frazier as players the Mets could attempt to sign if the asking price drops for either.

It is easier to imagine Frazier's asking price dropping considering that he is older than Moustakas, and that could be good news for the Mets.

Frazier has been a solid third baseman for teams that have employed him previously, as he's posted impressive homerun totals to go with decent defensive numbers throughout his career.

Frazier is not flashy, but he may be the exact kind of player the Mets need to reinforce their roster.

With a glaring hole at third base, the Mets could really improve their chances of competing in 2018 if they had a solid if unspectacular player to man the Hot Corner and Frazier could very well be the man they are seeking.