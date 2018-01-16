MLB Trade Rumors: Travis Shaw Could Become an Option for the New York Mets

(Photo; Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Travis Shaw batting for the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

The New York Mets haven't had much luck in their quest to add outfield depth this winter, but that may change if free-agent third baseman Mike Moustakas is taken off the market in the coming weeks.

According to Major League Baseball (MLB) insider Jim Bowden, Travis Shaw could be made available for trade if the Milwaukee Brewers manage to sign Moustakas, and he specifically mentioned the Mets as one of the potential landing spots for the 27-year-old infielder.

Shaw would definitely be a welcome addition to the Mets if they could get him, and he's under team control through the 2021 season.

"The Mets are in dire need of an infielder, whether it be at second or third base after the team traded Neil Walker along with David Wright's injury history. With Amed Rosario set to take over shortstop, former starter Asdrubal Cabrera would take over either second or third depending on who the Mets acquire," Joe Pantorno said in his column for Metro US.

"Shaw would provide another big bat to plant in the middle of New York's lineup to add further protection and support for the likes of Yoenis Cespedes, Jay Bruce and Michael Conforto," he continued.

But as noted by Bowden, a lot of things would have to fall into place first before the Mets could pursue.

The question is, will the Brewers really trade him after the solid season he put together?

In 144 games with the Brewers last season, Shaw posted a 0.273/0.349/0.513 slash line and recorded 31 home runs, 101 runs batted in, 10 stolen bases and 34 doubles in 606 plate appearances.

Those numbers are pretty good. In fact, his numbers last season were comparable to that of Moustakas.

Tomahawk Take's Alan Carpenter has even pointed out that the Brewers are better off spending their money elsewhere because they already have a good third baseman in Shaw.