MLB Trade Rumors: Which Team Is the Most Likely Landing Spot for Adrian Beltre?

Adrian Beltre has accomplished a lot in his Major League career.

He's a multi-time All-Star, widely regarded as one of the best defensive third basemen to ever play the game, and he's also a member of the 3,000 hit club.

The only things really missing from his resume are the MVP award and a World Series win. The MVP award is probably out of reach for Beltre at this point, but he may get another crack at winning the World Series before his career ends.

According to a recent report from the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant, the Texas Rangers have made Beltre available via trade.

Beltre's only been on the trading market a few days, and already, teams are reportedly making it known that they are interested in acquiring the veteran.

Per an article from The Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo, the National League's Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, as well as the American League's Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians, appear to have interest in Beltre.

Because Beltre has the ability to veto any trade, he will have final say over where he ultimately ends up.

This would seem to give the Indians the best chance to land Beltre.

As MLB insider Jon Morosi pointed out recently, Beltre has a connection to the Indians because he played for their current manager, Terry Francona, in the past.

Beltre excelled during that lone season in Boston, and Francona probably had some role in making him feel comfortable and helping him thrive.

Plus, the Indians are widely expected to run away with the AL Central crown this season, meaning they are likely to clinch a spot in one of the American League Division Series and can thus be viewed as the team best positioned to go deep in the playoffs when compared to the Braves, Phillies and Red Sox.

Beltre still has a chance to win a World Series before he calls it a career, and he may have a better shot at accomplishing that if he joins the Indians.