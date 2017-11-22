MLB Trade Rumors: Which Team Will End Up Acquiring Current Detroit Tigers Second Baseman Ian Kinsler?

Los Angeles Angels and New York Mets among teams that have talked to the Tigers about potentially acquiring Kinsler

Reuters/Kim Klement-USA Today Sports Apr 20, 2017; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler (3) celebrates as he hits a home run during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

The 2017 season did not go so well for the Detroit Tigers.

After years of reigning over AL Central, the Tigers finally stumbled last season, as they posted a dismal 64-98 win-loss record and finished a staggering 38 games out of first place.

All that losing finally convinced the Tigers' decision-makers to begin rebuilding, and they got the process started by dealing some of their better players such as outfielder J.D. Martinez and pitcher Justin Verlander.

The Tigers may not be done trading away their veterans, however, and one player that could be on the move this winter is second baseman Ian Kinsler.

Much like the other players on the roster, Kinsler did not have a particularly good season, though he was still productive enough that other teams remain interested in acquiring him.

According to a recent report from MLB insider Jon Paul Morosi, the Los Angeles Angels and New York Mets are two teams that have already had preliminary talks with the Tigers regarding Kinsler.

So, of those two teams, which one has the better shot at landing him?

Since the Tigers are rebuilding, they are likely looking for young prospects in exchange for Kinsler, and in their ideal world, they would probably want to acquire one with All-Star potential. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Angels and Mets do not really have the most talent-rich farm systems.

If the Tigers are intent on getting as much as they possibly can in exchange for their second baseman, they could negotiate with other teams aside from the Angels and Mets.

Morosi noted that there are two other teams interested in acquiring Kinsler, but those teams' interest levels apparently hinge on the 35-year-old's willingness to move to third base. If those two teams have better prospects, the Tigers may be more willing to negotiate with them, even if that means that they will also have convince Kinsler to learn a new position.

The Tigers know that rebuilding is going to be a challenge, and if they want to make things as easy as possible, they cannot afford to make bad deals. This is why this potential Kinsler trade is something they need to get right.

More news about the latest MLB trade rumors should be made available soon.