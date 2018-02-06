MLB Trade Rumors: White Sox Looking for Designated Hitter

Reuters/Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (49) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field.

A new rumor claims that the White Sox are considering to upgrade their designated hitter post.

With the White Sox ranking 13th out of the 15 American League teams with a .226 batting average and a .288 on-base percentage, some believe that talks claiming that the team is looking for a designated hitter may just be more than a rumor.

According to reports, currently, there are five names that White Sox can possibly choose from as Jose Bautista, Chris Carter, Matt Holliday, Logan Morrison and Mike Napoli are all listed under the "designated hitter" heading on MLB Trade Rumors' free-agent list. While Melky Cabrera, Lucas Duda, Carlos Gonzalez, John Jaso, Adam Lind, Trevor Plouffe, Mark Reynolds, Seth Smith, and Chase Utley are also listed free agents that can fill the designated hitter position even if they are listed for other positions, it is apparent that the White Sox has a long list to choose from to fill the void.

Meanwhile, an earlier rumor claims that right-handed reliever Bruce Rondon has inked a deal with the White Sox for a minor league. According to unconfirmed reports, apart from signing in Rondon, the White Sox has also invited the former Tiger to their Spring training. While the team has yet to confirm the talks, some believe that Rondon's inclusion in the team will help rebuild the White Sox.

To recall, the 27-year old Rondon was once considered Tiger's closer of the future. However, despite the expectation from him, he failed to deliver the desired results. As he only recorded a 10.91 ERA (earned run average) in 15 2/3 innings with Detroit last season and was mostly in Tripe-A last season, his former team did not tender him in December.

However, some believe that things may be different for Rondon in White Sox. With Don Cooper coaching on his pitching, things may look bright for him, indeed. After all, Cooper has a record of having successfully transformed many relievers to major attractions, including Tommy Kahnle and Anthony Swarzak.