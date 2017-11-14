MLB Trade Rumors: Why Dealing for Jackie Bradley Jr. Could Be a Smart Move for the San Francisco Giants

Bradley Jr. reportedly among 'many outfield options' Giants are considering adding to the team

Reuters/Mark L. Baer Aug 15, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (25) hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners... Mark L. Baer August 15, 2015 09:41pm EDT

The San Francisco Giants endured a not-so-great 2017 season, as they ended up winning only 64 games despite being considered as one of the better ball clubs in the Majors heading into the year.

Injuries and the poor performance of some of its members put the Giants in an early hole, and they were essentially out of the race even before the second half of the season began.

With a veteran-laden squad, the Giants cannot afford to have another year like 2017, and recent rumors are already hinting that they are eyeing roster upgrades that can make them competitive next season.

One of the latest rumors suggested that the Giants may be thinking about adding an outfielder.

According to noted MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Giants "have interest in trading for Jackie Bradley Jr.," and while that may be a rumor, it would still make a ton of sense if that turns out to be true.

Right now, the Giants are banking on some older outfielders to cover the gaps of AT&T Park while simultaneously producing at the plate, and that is not ideal.

The Giants desperately need an upgrade in an outfield spot, and Bradley Jr. represents that, as he can man center field for the team. His track record also suggests that he would do so very well.

Bradley Jr. has also shown that he is a more than capable hitter over the past few seasons, so he can be a fixture in the lineup for the Giants too.

Another reason for why Bradley Jr. is a good fit for the Giants is because he may not cost as much in a trade as other outfielders that could be on the market.

The Giants do not have the most impressive collection of prospects currently. In a bidding war for the likes of Giancarlo Stanton or even Marcell Ozuna, plenty of teams could easily beat their best offer.

The prospect demand for Bradley Jr. may not be as steep, however, which means he could be right in the Giants' price range.

The Giants will be pursuing all kinds of ways to improve the roster this winter, and a trade for Bradley Jr. could be one of those.