MLB Trade Rumors: Why Manny Machado Would Be an Ideal Acquisition for the Chicago Cubs

Cubs reportedly expect to be involved in talks for Machado if the Baltimore Orioles decide to make him available via trade

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Manny Machado makes contact with a pitch

In 2016, the Chicago Cubs put an end to a more than century-long drought when they finally won the World Series.

Since then, the Cubs have remained as a force in the National League, winning the NL Central crown and advancing to the National Championship Series last year and emerging as a contender to claim their division again this season.

Still, even if the Cubs have managed to remain the playoff picture, they are not regarded as the same dominant team as they were back when they won it all in 2016, and that has something to do with a few key players leaving and some holdovers failing to produce as they once did.

The Cubs are currently just one of the teams expected to be contending for the NL pennant this season, but there is something they can do if they want to separate themselves from the pack.

Current Cubs shortstop Addison Russell is not enjoying a great start to his 2018 season in terms of hitting, and the reality is that he's never been a big contributor with the bat throughout his career.

With many of the other contending teams in the National League boasting power-packed lineups, the Cubs could benefit immensely from having someone else with a more potent bat take over for Russell.

That's something that the Cubs may already be thinking about as well.

According to a recent report from the Chicago Sun Times' Gordon Wittenmyer, the Cubs expect to be involved in discussions for Manny Machado should the Baltimore Orioles go ahead and decide that it would be best for them to trade their star infielder.

After spending the previous seasons playing third base, Machado made the transition to shortstop earlier this year, and he's emerged as a solid defender at that position. Defense is not why Machado would be an ideal addition for the Cubs, however.

Instead, the Cubs should be interested in going after Machado because he would represent a significant offensive upgrade over Russell.

Per Baseball Reference, Machado is on pace to put up what could very well be the best offensive season of his career.

If the Cubs can add Machado, then they could run a lineup out there which features him, former NL MVP Kris Bryant, multi-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo, the powerful Kyle Schwarber and explosive hitters like Javier Baez and Willson Contreras.

That's the kind of lineup that no other National League club would be able to contend with.

Of course, the Cubs will still need their pitchers to put up zeroes if they want to go on a lengthy postseason run, but the beauty of having a lineup that explosive is that they can still be competitive even on the days when their pitching is not on point.

The Cubs will likely have to contend with many other teams for Machado's services if the infielder is indeed placed on the trading block. Still, the Cubs, in particular, should do what they can to acquire him, as he can be a real difference-maker for them in their quest to win another World Series title.