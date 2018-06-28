MLB Trade Rumors: Why the Los Angeles Dodgers Are Interested in Acquiring Manny Machado

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Manny Machado makes contact with a pitch

Different teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Manny Machado when the Baltimore Orioles finally decide to trade him, including the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and even the Arizona Diamondbacks.

However, a recent report is hinting that a new team has emerged as the frontrunner in the Machado sweepstakes.

Per a recent report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been described as the "clear-front favorites" to acquire Machado by several executives and scouts around the Majors.

This new revelation is somewhat surprising because the Dodgers already seem to be set in the infield.

Sure, shortstop Corey Seager is out for the season due to injury, but Chris Taylor has been a more than capable replacement for him, and while third baseman Justin Turner has not hit as expected thus far, there's still plenty of time for him to regain his form.

Still, Machado is on a different level as a player, and he's the kind of star that any team would be glad to have in the lineup.

Plus, if the Dodgers do go ahead and swing a trade for Machado, they may do so with the belief that he won't just be a rental.

By trading for Machado this season, the Dodgers would get a leg up on other teams that may pursue him in the winter. The Dodgers would also then be able to give Machado a taste of what it's like to win in Los Angeles, and they're probably banking on him falling in love with the city and the fans falling in love with him.

The Dodgers will eventually need to clear a logjam in their infield if they do indeed trade for Machado, but that's a problem they probably wouldn't mind having.

The Dodgers weren't really getting that much buzz as a possible Machado landing spot in past months, but now that they've emerged as a suitor, they suddenly seem like an ideal match.