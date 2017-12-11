MLB Trade Rumors: Why the New York Mets Should Avoid Making a Move for Jason Kipnis

Kipnis is coming off of what is arguably his least productive season in the Majors

Reuters/Ken Blaze Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs in... Ken Blaze November 03, 2016 12:59am EDT

The New York Mets are on the lookout for reinforcements to bring into the fold for next season, and one of the positions they would reportedly like to fortify is second base.

In a recent report, Newsday's Marc Carig noted that the Mets have been exploring the market in search of a new second baseman. He added that the team has already had trade talks with the Cleveland Indians about Jason Kipnis and with the Detroit Tigers regarding Ian Kinsler.

The Mets' interest in Kipnis is understandable.

Throughout his Major League career, Kipnis has been a productive player. He is a solid if unspectacular defender at the keystone and a plus on the basepaths. At the plate, he has shown that he has a discerning eye for balls and strikes, and he can crack double-digit homeruns in a season as well.

It would seem like the Mets, and really most teams, can benefit from adding Kipnis, but there are reasons to be cautious about trading for the 30-year-old.

First off, Kipnis is coming off an injury-plagued 2017, as he tallied only 373 plate appearances and played in just 90 games, as seen in Baseball Reference. Those injuries hampered his production as well, as his batting average ended up at .232, while his on-base percentage plummeted to .291, and those are both career-lows.

With Kipnis now on the other side of 30, injuries could impact his production even more.

Even beyond the risks that could come with acquiring Kipnis, the Mets may want to hold off on acquiring him just because of the player they already have.

Currently, the soon-to-be 24-year-old Gavin Cecchini is in line to be the Mets opening day second baseman. While he may not be a blue-chip prospect, scouts had indicated previously that he is a player who could turn out to be a decent hitter with gap power and his glove could also fare well enough at shortstop. Given that second base is a less demanding defensive position, Cecchini could do even better at that spot.

In search of someone who can man second base on most days next season, the Mets may be better off passing on acquiring Kipnis and seeing what they have in Cecchini.