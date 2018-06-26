Franco could be on the move if the Phillies add a new third baseman during this trading season

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Maikel Franco with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2015

The Philadelphia Phillies have plans to stick around in the playoff race this season, and to make sure they can remain competitive; they may look to bring in some new players who can bolster their lineup and improve their chances of going on a long postseason run.

Recent rumors have hinted that they could be looking to add a third baseman, and if they do, that means incumbent Maikel Franco may soon be out of a starting gig.

However, Franco may need not despair, as there may be another team out there that will give him a shot should the Phillies indeed decide to part ways with him.

According to The Athletic and Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the San Diego Padres have shown interest in acquiring the 25-year-old third baseman.

So, why would the Padres be interested in Franco? The answer to that is the number 49.

From the start of the 2016 season to the end of the 2017 campaign, Franco hit a total of 49 home runs for the Phillies, per Fangraphs.

For 2016 and 2017, the Padres have been below league average in terms of home runs, and they are on pace for an even more dismal home run-hitting campaign this season, according to stats available courtesy of Baseball Reference.

If nothing else, Franco would bring some badly needed thump to the Padres' lineup and if he ever develops a better batting eye, he could turn into a solid everyday player for them.

It also helps that Franco will be arbitration-eligible for three more seasons after this year, so the Padres can give him time to further develop his skills at the Major League level.

For a Padres franchise that seemingly needs power hitters on a yearly basis, Franco could be a low-risk addition who could be a force in the middle of their lineup if he ever puts things together.