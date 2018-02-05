Realmuto's agent has made it clear that the 26-year-old catcher wants to be traded

Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA Today Sports Aug 12, 2015; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (20) hits an RBI triple during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park.

Thus far this offseason, the Miami Marlins have already traded away Dee Gordon, Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich. And yet, they may be set to move another key member of their roster.

Following the recent exodus of star Marlins players, catcher J.T. Realmuto has now made it clear that he too would like to be traded.

According to Jeff Berry, Realmuto's agent and the co-head of CAA baseball, the 26-year-old backstop "would like to be traded to another organization before spring training so he has an opportunity to compete for a championship," Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported.

Rumors of Realmuto wanting out of Miami have been going around for a while now, so this latest revelation is not really a surprise.

Now, the question is whether or not the Marlins will fulfill his trade request.

Since the Marlins have already managed to offload some hefty contracts via their earlier trades, they are likely now looking for quality prospects in return for their productive catcher.

At least one team has already been mentioned as a potential trade partner for the Marlins when it comes to Realmuto.

In an earlier article, The Washington Post's Jorge Castillo shared some information provided by a source with knowledge of the Washington Nationals' thinking who revealed that the franchise was interested in adding Realmuto.

Realmuto makes sense as an acquisition for the Nationals as he can slide in at catcher and likely provide better production than the backstops the franchise currently employs.

The Nationals also have some notable prospects – shortstop Carter Kieboom and outfielders Juan Soto and Victor Robles made MLB.com's Top 100 Prospects list – who they could offer to the Marlins in exchange for Realmuto. The Nationals will probably not offer all of Robles, Soto and Kieboom in a single offer, but one of them can be used as a centerpiece of a trade proposal.

Realmuto's stint with the Marlins may be ending soon, and there is at least a chance that his career may continue with the Nationals.