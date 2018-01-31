MLB Trade Rumors: Will Jose Abreu Finish the 2018 Season With the Chicago White Sox?

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn has indicated Abreu will be with the team at the start of upcoming season

Reuters/Rick Osentoski-USA Today Sports Detroit, MI, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Jose Abreu (79) hits an RBI double in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

For a while there, it seemed like the Chicago White Sox trading first baseman Jose Abreu was something that could happen this offseason.

Abreu had a strong 2017 campaign, during which he swatted 33 homeruns and posted a .552 slugging percentage, according to Baseball-Reference.

Sure, power bats seem to be more plentiful than ever before, but Abreu's track record indicates that he is still among the better homerun threats in the Majors.

Earlier rumors were even hinting that the Boston Red Sox were looking at Abreu as someone who could power the heart of their lineup.

To this point though, those rumors have not led to any deal, and it now seems like Abreu is going to start the 2018 season with the White Sox.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn even said recently that the franchise was "much better served" to have Abreu as well as outfielder Avisail Garcia to start the 2018 season, MLB.com's Scott Merkin reported.

Abreu is likely going to be starting at first base for the White Sox once opening day arrives, but it remains to be seen if he will still be doing so after the trading deadline.

The White Sox are still in the middle of a lengthy rebuild, and they may be hard pressed to contend for a playoff spot this year. It would not hurt the team to have a productive slugger at first, but having Abreu around may seem more like a luxury rather than a necessity for a lineup that may be years away from serious contention.

The White Sox already have several top prospects, but they can still benefit from adding more young talent.

If a rival team offers to send the White Sox more top prospects near the trading deadline in exchange for Abreu, it is hard to see the franchise not giving that proposal at least some consideration.

Abreu is going to be a member of the Chicago White Sox to start the 2018 regular season, but him finishing the year with the same team is not certain.