Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Michael Fulmer with the Detroit Tigers in 2016

The New York Yankees came up just a win shy of claiming the pennant last season, and it appears that they are determined to clear that hurdle more than ever.

The Yankees have already made a deal for reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton this offseason. And now, recent rumblings are hinting that they may have their sights set on adding another talented player to the roster.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Yankees are "trying to swing a trade for a starter," and one of the pitchers they have in their sights is current Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer.

Fulmer is an interesting case because he is not a player that can be acquired easily via trade.

Unlike with Stanton, Fulmer's current team is not really in any kind of rush to deal their star player, with Tigers general manager Al Avila recently stating "we're not actively pursuing a trade," the Detroit Free Press reported.

Avila did acknowledge that some teams have made their interest known, but the Tigers themselves are still just "listening."

What that means is that the Yankees will likely have to blow the Tigers away with a trade offer if they want to acquire Fulmer, and that is understandable.

Considering how good Fulmer has been in his two Major League seasons – 3.45 ERA across 323.2 innings pitched with 246 strikeouts per Baseball Reference – and that he will remain under team control through at least the 2022 season, the Tigers should demand a sizable return for him and that is if they trade him at all.

Still, even if the Tigers demand a king's ransom in return for Fulmer, if the Yankees really wanted to, they could probably make a deal happen.

The Yankees boast one of the best farm systems in baseball, one loaded with five top-100 prospects per MLB.com, including potential superstar-in-waiting Gleyber Torres. If the Yankees make Torres the headline piece of an offer, the Tigers would likely have to really spend time contemplating it.

The question though is whether or not the Yankees are willing to pay the prospect price for Fulmer, and that is what remains unclear at this point.

For the first time in a while, the Yankees are really good and have prospects who can help them sustain their success for years to come. Giving that up for one player – granted a really good and also young player – could be too much for them.

The Yankees probably could acquire Fulmer if they really wanted to, but considering the potential price, they may end up passing on this opportunity.

More news about the latest MLB trade rumors should be made available soon.