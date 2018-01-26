MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Have $15 Million To Spend on New Player

The Yankees need to fill-up its rosters of players who will potentially take them to the World Series this season. Budget constraints, however, might be a problem since the team has just $15 million to spend for the right free agent.

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton The New York Yankees is still in trading discussions with other teams weeks before the 2018 MLB season.

According to sources that told MLB exclusively, the New York team is working on a tight budget that should keep its payroll spending under $197 million. The Yankees want a new pitcher and position players from the free agents but with an estimated $15 million to offer, finding someone to sign up might be a long shot.

The Yankees originally had its eye on Yu Darvish, as do the Cubs and Twins. The starter might not be up to take the $15 million a year salary if there are other better offers.

The team is also reportedly in trade discussions with the Detroit Tigers for starter Michael Fulmer with the Darvish deal likely failing. Fulmer was part of a previous trade deal between the Tigers and the Mets in 2015 with Yeonis Cespedes.

The Yankees might also sign up pitcher Chris Archer from the Tampa Bay Rays. The latter, however, received an option for contract extension from his current team, which he might consider instead of the joining the Yankees.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is adamant about keeping its spending under $197 million. But with the clock ticking, will the team budge and offer more to complete its rosters before the season begins?

Meanwhile, as trade discussions stall, Jacoby Ellsbury remains a Yankee. Rumors, however, hinted that the player might end with the Milwaukee Brewers uniform as an outfield man and he won't be the designated starter. The Brewers, however, might also go with a younger prospect in Albert Abreu.

The 2018 MLB season will officially begin on March 29 but players have to be set up early for practices and training.