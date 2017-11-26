'Moana' Actress Auli'i Cravalho Leads New High School Musical Drama 'Rise' on NBC

Auli'i Cravalho, who lent her voice to Disney's "Moana," is the lead in the new high school musical drama on NBC. The first teaser to "Rise" has just been released and it might give off that "Glee" vibe, but with a grittier storyline.

Facebook/NBCRise The high school musical drama "Rise" will debut on NBC in March 2018.

The trailer highlights Cravalho as Lillette Suarez, a working class student who joins the drama club. Seven other teenagers will be introduced in the group as well and each one struggles with personal problems like school pressure, unconcerned or sick parents, extra-curricular demands and underage drinking.

"It's about a normal town and normal high schoolers who rise above their particular circumstances," Cravalho told The Knockturnal. "I also get to have an incredible cast with me as well. So, not only do I get to sing, but also get to hear their great voices, too."

Cravalho shared a video of the cast on her Twitter to announce the premiere of the show in 2018.

"Rise" is actually inspired from a true story of an English teacher in Pennsylvania who helped change the lives of the kids in his high school theater group. Journalist Michael Sokolove wrote the book "Drama High" from his observations of the teacher Lou Volpe, whose students become successful in the entertainment industry. The book, on the other hand, became a New York Times bestseller in 2013.

"Rise" also stars "How I Met Your Mother" actor Josh Radnor as the teacher Lou Mazzuchelli. Rosie Perez (Tracy), Damon J. Gillespie (Robbie Thorne), Ted Sutherland (Simon), Shannon Purser (Annabelle) and Joe Tippett (Coach Doug Strickland) are also in the series.

Executive producers Jason Katims ("Friday Night Lights") and Jeffrey Seller ("Hamilton") adapted the book to the small screen. "Rise" will premiere on Tuesday, March 13, at 10:00 p.m. EST on NBC and then will settle in its 9:00 p.m. EST schedule from March 20 onwards. The show has 10 episodes.