'Mob Psycho 100' Live-Action Adaptation Release Date, Latest News: TV Tokyo–Netflix Collaboration Project to Air in January

Twitter/mobpsycho_drama Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese live-action adaptation of “Mob Psycho 100,” featuring Tsubomi Takane (Yuuki Yoda), Shigeo Kageyama, aka Mob (Tatsuomi Hamada), and Arataka Reigen (Kazuki Namioka).

With the new year fast approaching, TV Tokyo has finally revealed some significant details about the upcoming special live-action adaptation of ONE's other popular web manga series, "Mob Psycho 100."

ONE is more famously known for being the original creator of the bald-headed caped hero Saitama of the popular "One Punch Man" anime and manga series. However, he did also create yet another character named Shigeo Kageyama, who is often underestimated like Saitama, but is also just as powerful in a different way.

Because of his average looks and disposition, Shigeo has been nicknamed Mob, which literally means "background character." What a lot of people don't know, however, is that Mob is actually a powerful esper or psychic.

The original web manga series was first launched on "Ura Sunday" in 2012, then later on in Shogakukan's "Manga ONE" app in 2014. An anime adaptation was released in Japan in 2016 and streamed via Crunchyroll. And now, through the collaborative efforts of TV Tokyo and Netflix, a live-action drama special is all set to air in 2018.

It will star Tatsuomi Hamada as the titular character, Mob, with Nogizaka46 member Yuuki Yoda playing Mob's childhood friend and crush, Tsubomi Takane, and Kazuki Namioka as Mob's pseudo-psychic master, Arataka Reigen.

When he was cast as Mob, Hamada, who also plays the titular character in the tokusatsu series, "Ultraman Geed," reportedly commented, "It wasn't clear to me how to portray a minimalist character like Mob, but I was determined to do it and now I'm really excited."

Kouichi Sakamoto, who also works with Hamada in "Ultraman Geed," is directing the special, with Reiko Yoshida and Kei Kunii writing the scripts, and Fuminori Kobayashi serving as producer.

The live-adaptation of "Mob Psycho 100" is scheduled to air on Friday, Jan. 12, on Netflix. It will also premiere on Thursday, Jan. 18, on TV Tokyo's "MokuDora25" timeslot in Japan, and on Tuesday, Jan. 23, on BS Japan.