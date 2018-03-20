'Mob Psycho 100' Season 2 Announced; Director Teases Anime's Return

Bones official website A promotional image for "Mob Psycho 100"

The anime adaptation of ONE's hit manga series "Mob Psycho 100" has been renewed for a second season.

The official announcement was made at the "Mob Psycho 100 Reigen: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic" event in Japan.

The same staff from Studio Bones who worked on the first season will be in charge of putting together "Mob Psycho 100" season 2, series director Yuzuru Tachikawa confirmed via Anime News Network.

He took to Twitter to express his gratitude to fans for their continued support and promises to give his very best for the second season of the anime.

Created by the man behind another manga hit, "One Punch Man," "Mob Psycho 100" follows the adventures of eighth-grader Kageyama Shigeo a.k.a. Mob, who possesses powerful psychic abilities that he uses to exorcise evil spirits.

He is trained by his not-so-capable master Reigen, who is the star of a new one-hour OVA episode on Crunchyroll, where he narrates a summary of the anime. Mob is unable to fully unlock his powers because of his desire to be normal, which causes him to curb them.

The moment he fully embraces his gift — at which point he will hit 100 percent — all of his pent-up emotions will be unleashed and will give way to a darker power to take over.

The "Mob Psycho 100" manga was launched in 2012, wrapping up just December last year with a total of 101 chapters. The first season of the anime, which aired from July to September 2016, covered the first half of the source material in 12 episodes.

If the same pace of storytelling will be applied on season 2, the entire second half of the story can be squeeze into a dozen of episodes as well. There is no official confirmation on the number of installments at the moment though, just that Studio Bones has started working on them.

"Mob Psycho 100" has spawned a few adaptations including a live-action drama starring Tatsuo Hamada as the main character, which aired on Netflix and TV Tokyo last January, and a stage play, with Mob's anime voice actor Setsuo Ito playing the role.