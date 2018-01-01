Modder Creates 'Super Mario 64' Romhack That Allows Players to Experience the Game in First-Person

(Photo: Nintendo) A screenshot from "Super Mario 64."

Players who always wondered what it's like to experience the 1996 platform video game classic "Super Mario 64" in first-person will wonder no more, thanks to this amazing new hack.

In a new video, the brilliant YouTuber and modder Kaze Emanuar showcased a mod he created that demonstrates what the game looks like played in the first-person perspective.

This is achieved by a romhack that follows Mario's head movement "as closely as possible" so "Super Mario 64" players get to see what he sees. The effect, the modder admits, is quite the challenge to pull off.

Either way, the first-person perspective Emanuar put together still looks great. However, he said he cannot seem to get around the game's tendency to lose the geometry when players get a bit too close to an object or a terrain.

To get a good look at the environment, gamers can actually tilt their head and look up and down in this romhack for easier view. Emanuar warns that while the old tricks will still work, it will take some getting used to when doing them in first-person perspective.

He also did not fail to mention that side flips, triple jumps and rollouts in "Super Mario 64," which are often a breeze to execute in the original third-person version, are all "terrifying" when done in first-person. He showcases that in the video as well.

As for the infamous Bowser showdown, the new perspective surely makes it more difficult than it originally is. It also makes the villain scarier than in the original "Super Mario 64" since players get to see him from a different angle.

The battle can sometimes be dizzying though, but those who do not find a problem in that and just wants to takes a crack at it can download the "Super Mario 64" first-person romhack here.