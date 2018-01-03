'Modern Family' Season 10 Spoilers: Series Finale to Feature a Holiday Special

Facebook/ModernFamily Promotional photo for "Modern Family."

There may be a huge Christmas event being planned for the rumored series finale of "Modern Family."

According to spoilers, the upcoming installment will likely feature a holiday special since the last one did not have any. As per the show's tradition, a Christmas episode was included, usually during odd-numbered installments. There was one in the first and third seasons, as well as the fifth and seventh. The showrunners seemed to have disregarded the practice in the last installment, though.

If season 10 turns out to be the series' swan song, many fans are looking forward to seeing the Pritchett family exchanging gifts and drinking eggnog by an open fire. There will be singing and dancing courtesy of Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet). Phil (Ty Burrell) may want to present a new magic trick that hopefully will not involve Gloria (Sofia Vergara).

The idea of having a huge family celebration for the upcoming installment has been teased by series co-writer Christopher Lloyd in August last year. He hinted that the ending would feature a Pritchett event, just like what they aired in the series premiere back in 2009. Although there is no confirmation yet that the ABC show would be capping off its nine-year run in 2018, Lloyd said that reaching the 10-season milestone is enough for them. The cast and crew, he said, are all proud of what they have achieved.

"There is so much more to explore in the lives of this family, and so many pressing needs in the lives of our own actual families to go on ignoring, that this timing could not have worked out any better. Truly, it's a humbling experience. Ty Burrell has already pointed out that Alexander the Great's entire reign only lasted eight and a half years (326-317 B.C.), so yes, everyone is deeply humbled by this," the writer said.

"Modern Family" season 10 has no air date yet.