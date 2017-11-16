'Modern Family' Season 9 Episode 8 Spoilers: Clan to Rub Elbows with Celebrities

Facebook/ModernFamily Promotional photo for "Modern Family"

The Pritchett family will have fun recalling the times they hobnobbed with the stars in the upcoming episode of "Modern Family."

In the episode titled "Brushes with Celebrity," Entertainment Weekly reports that the family members will talk about their experience crossing paths with celebrities. Phil (Ty Burrell) will share an awkward story when he met Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin.

Apparently, while he was trying to sell a house to the singer, he had an "embarrassing health issue." Martin's appearance in the episode will reportedly be more than a cameo. A promo photo shows him and Phil having a great time and laughing together.

The ABC series is currently on a brief hiatus, with the next episode slated to air on Nov. 29. In a recent interview with Haute Living, Burrell talked about the show ending. According to him, the cast members are all proud for making it until ten seasons. He said that the last days of filming is going to be very sad for them.

"It will be a hard thing to say goodbye to the daily rhythm of seeing everyone's faces, and just how fun and loving it's been," the actor said.

He also added that the show might be his last project. "Honestly, I've been taking my lumps as a producer and really enjoying learning how to do that. I think I'm not really willing to travel very much anymore, or miss too many dinners away from my kids. [So] there's a possibility that I may step away from performing altogether when the show is over," the actor said.

The series became a household name after it premiered in 2009. Eight years later, it continues to be a well-loved sitcom in the US. In its first five years, it consistently won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

"Modern Family" season 9, episode 8 will air on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.