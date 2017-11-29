'Modern Family' Season 9 Episode 9 Spoilers: Phil Goes on a Solo Camping Trip

Facebook/ModernFamily Promotional photo for "Modern Family."

Phil (Ty Burrell) will want some solo time for himself in the upcoming episode of "Modern Family."

In the episode titled "Tough Love," the synopsis reveals that Phil will go on a camping trip after a particularly tough time. Since he decided to leave the real estate firm and opted to strike out on his own, he has been feeling antsy. A solo trip to the wilderness is exactly what he needs to boost his dwindling confidence. Perhaps some "me" time will give him new ideas to work on while sitting beside the campfire.

Meanwhile, Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) has a surprise for his husband and daughter. He wants to teach Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) important lessons in life, specifically on gullibility (for Cam) and responsibility (for Lily). Unfortunately, just like some of Mitch's brilliant plans, everything will not work as he expects them to be.

The promo photos show Cam handing a baby to his confused partner. Lily is also shown cuddling the baby while feeding him milk. On some images, though, Cam is seen holding not a live baby, but a doll. It remains a mystery what he is planning with the toy. Perhaps, Mitch is trying to convince Cam that it is the same tot as before. Cam looks skeptical, though.

Last episode, the Pritchett clan had fun sharing experience with meeting celebrities. Phil's recollection involved Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin. Their meeting was said to be a bust. Phil was supposed to sell the rockstar a house, but instead, he had a mortifying episode in the middle of an enthusiastic sale pitch. Martin was the latest guest star to appear in the ABC series, following James Van Der Beek, Vanessa Williams, and Nathan Lane.

"Modern Family" season 9, episode 9 will air on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.