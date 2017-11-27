'Modern Family' Season 9 Spoilers: Celebrity Encounters Take Over

Facebook/ModernFamily Promotional image for 'Modern Family'

The upcoming episode of "Modern Family" season 9 will see guest appearances by celebrities, including Coldplay's Chris Martin.

As previously reported, the frontman of the famous British rock band has been confirmed to guest star as himself in the new episode, which will see him interacting with Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Brushes With Celebrity," states that the entire family will tell stories of times they encountered celebrities. For Phil, it was when he showed a house to Martin, his musical hero. The Dunphy patriarch will try his best to make a good impression on the "A Head Full of Dreams" singer, but an inconvenient pain from an embarrassing part of his body will impede his ability to do so.

Elsewhere, Jay (Ed O'Neill) will recall the time he served on a jury alongside a huge football icon. Manny (Rico Rodriguez), on the other hand, will relive his encounter with a famous actor and comedian, who also happens to be his favorite playwright. However, their meeting will fail to live up to expectations.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. The clip previews some of the guest stars that will be gracing the "Modern Family" episode. It features Phil talking to Martin, who asks the real estate agent what is wrong with him. Phil tries to brush it off as nothing, but Martin misinterprets his reaction as something else.

"You thought I'd be better looking," Martin sighs.

Jay's fellow juror is revealed to be Terry Bradshaw, a famous American quarterback, and their encounter looks to be anything but pleasant. Bradshaw complains that Jay is bothering him.

Finally, Manny's favorite playwright is revealed to be none other than Billy Crystal. Gloria (Sofia Vergara) tries to calm Manny down and advises him to keep his nerves at bay. It looks like Manny will have no problem doing just that when Crystal does not turn out to be the person Manny had always pictured him.

James Van Der Beek, Vanessa Williams, and Nathan Lane are also set to make guest appearances.

"Modern Family" season 9 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.