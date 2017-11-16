'Modern Family' Season 9 Spoilers, News: Coldplay's Chris Martin Guest Stars; Ty Burrell to Quit Acting?

(Photo: Facebook/Modern Family) "Modern Family" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

A famous musician will appear on "Modern Family" season 9.

Reports recently confirmed that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will be a guest star on next week's episode appropriately titled "Brushes with Celebrity." Although he will be portraying himself, sources close to the program confirmed that he will have a big role in the episode.

Martin's last TV appearance was in a 2006 episode of the British sitcom "Extras." In his "Modern Family" stint, Martin shows up in a scene with Phil during a flashback. The character recounts an awkward encounter with the famous musician while he was trying to sell him a property.

"Modern Family" has been on air for almost a decade now. While family is forever, the sitcom's beloved brood will obviously say goodbye someday. Co-creator Steven Levitan confirmed earlier this year that there are plans to wrap the series up in its tenth season.

When that happens, Burrell — who plays the goofy Dunphy patriarch — may quit acting for good and just stay behind the scenes.

"Honestly, I've been taking my lumps as a producer and really enjoying learning how to do that. I think I'm not really willing to travel very much anymore, or miss too many dinners away from my kids," the actor told Haute Living Los Angeles. "[So] there's a possibility that I may step away from performing altogether when the show is over."

The actor clarified that a lot of things, including his plans, could still change. If he would continue acting after the hit comedy, Burrell said he might accept a project that tapes close to home and has similar hours to what he has with the ABC program.

