Facebook/ModernFamily Promotional image for 'Modern Family'

The upcoming episode of "Modern Family" season 9 will see Phil (Ty Burrell) going on a camping trip alone in an effort to rediscover his confidence.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Tough Love," states that Phil will set forth on a camping trip in the wild with no one else by his side, a decision he makes after resigning from his job at the real estate firm. Phil will come to the decision that he wants to make it out as a real estate agent on his own, but he will need a little push in confidence. In order to do this, he will conclude that being one with nature will be all the help he needs.

Elsewhere, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) will concoct a plan to teach his family a lesson. He thinks Cam (Eric Stonestreet) is too gullible and believes his daughter, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), is irresponsible. However, his plan will end up biting him in the butt when it backfires on him.

A photo posted on the official "Modern Family" Facebook page offers a sneak peek at what to expect from the new episode. It shows Lily caring for her baby cousin, Calhoun, holding him in her arms and feeding him with his milk bottle. Captioned "this whole parenting thing is easy," the photo seems to be a glimpse at Lily becoming more responsible.

The episode will also see the return of Cam's sister, Pameron Tucker (guest star Dana Powell). Her usual, lively self will surely bring some brightness and joy, if not chaos, to the Tucker-Pritchett household.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Brushes with Celebrity."

Phil showed a house to his musical hero, Coldplay's Chris Martin, who guest starred as an exaggerated version of himself. Chris was kind enough to help get a bag of ice for Phil when the real estate agent experienced pain in his testicle. While Chris did not end up buying a house, he did perform a song for Phil and Claire (Julie Bowen), as well as the hospital's staff.

"Modern Family" season 9 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.