'Modern Family' Season 9 Spoilers: The Clan Meets Famous Celebrities in Episode 8

(Photo: Facebook/ModernFamily) Promotional image for "Modern Family."

Everyone tries to play it cool on the upcoming episode of "Modern Family" season 8.

Titled "Brushes with Celebrity," next week's episode will see members of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan encounter famous personalities in the entertainment industry. Phil (Ty Burrell) has intense pain coming from a very inconvenient part of his body, but he still shows a house to his musical hero.

Meanwhile, Manny (Rico Rodriguez) is excited to meet his favorite playwright and multi-awarded actor. Things take an unexpected turn when the comedian sits down to have lunch with Manny and Gloria (Sofia Vergara). Also, Jay's (Ed O'Neil) jury duty goes wrong when he gets to serve it with an American football icon.

The promo shows Gloria telling Manny that he should not be nervous. It turns out they will be meeting up with actor Billy Crystal. Phil goes into full fan boy mode when he receives a message from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Another scene features an infuriated Terry Bradshaw complaining about Jay. The former quarterback tells a court clerk that Jay, a big football fan, has been bothering him.

"Modern Family" has already been renewed for season 10. Ahead of the show's 10th year, there have been speculations that the upcoming installment will also be the show's last. Although the sitcom's fate beyond season 10 is still unclear, Burrell is already thinking about what's next for him.

"We'll feel very proud of ourselves that we've made it through 10 seasons but, at the same time, it's going to be very sad [at the end]," he said in an interview last week.

The TV star added, "Honestly, I've been taking my lumps as a producer and really enjoying learning how to do that. I think I'm not really willing to travel very much anymore, or miss too many dinners away from my kids. [So] there's a possibility that I may step away from performing altogether when the show is over."

"Modern Family" season 9 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.