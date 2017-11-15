'Modern Family' Star Ariel Winter Celebrates First Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Levi Meaden

Reuters/David McNew Featured in the image is "Modern Family" star Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden had recently celebrated their first anniversary as a couple.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, "Modern Family" star Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden had finally celebrated their first year together, and the two couldn't help but gush about each other. Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote a touching message to her boyfriend.

"Happy 1 year anniversary my love. I'm the luckiest girl in the entire world," she says. "Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could've ever imagined. Here's to many, many more. I love you," Winter added.

Her message came along with two photos featuring the 19-year-old Winter staring lovingly into her boyfriend's eyes. The second image showed her with the 30-year-old actor kissing in front of a waterfall. Furthermore, she also joked how only Meaden's crazy butt could make her agree to jump off a cliff at a waterfall.

For his part, Meaden couldn't help but share how happy he is to have met Winter. On his Instagram page, "The Aftermath" star also shared a heartwarming message for his girlfriend saying, "I can't believe it's been a year. We've had adventures. Gotten dolled up countless times. And travelled through 3 continents together. I never imagined I'd be this happy. I love you more than anything! Happy anniversary Peanut Butter!!!!"

In a guest appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the "Modern Family" actress revealed that she now has her own house and is actually living with her boyfriend. Not only that, she says that she is the "worst wifely person" and that Meaden is the one who cooks and handles their home.

Furthermore, Winter doesn't mind that her boyfriend is 10 years older than her, praising Meaden for being supportive, loving and being a wonderful human being. An interview with Us Magazine has the actress share how Meaden would always tell her how beautiful she is no matter what she is wearing.