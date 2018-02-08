Facebook/ModernFamily Featured are Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen on "Modern Family."

Julie Bowen and her husband of 13 years, Scott Phillips, have officially called it quits.

The "Modern Family" actress has filed from divorce from the real estate investor, multiple reports confirmed. Court documents revealed that Bowen cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. She is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three kids: Oliver, 10, and twins John and Gustav, 8.

In addition, Bowen is requesting to terminate the court's ability to allow spousal support to be given to Phillips. Bowen listed Dec. 17, 2017 as the date of her split with her estranged spouse.

Bowen's filing on Tuesday comes just days following PEOPLE's report on the pair's separation. Bowen and Phillips, who tied the knot in September 2004, was last seen together with their three children in February 2017. They were photographed watching a Harlem Globetrotters game in Los Angeles.

The last time Bowen and Phillips walked a red carpet as a couple was in September 2016, during the Los Angeles LGBT Center 47th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards in West Hollywood.

Bowen, who plays Claire Dunphy in the ABC comedy, has been open about her marital issues in the past. Back in November, she told Us Weekly that she and Phillips would sometimes argue about their different opinions on certain things.

"Butting heads is a part of life. I mean ... I've spent a lot of time in excellent therapy and butting heads is part of life. Being perfect is not a good model for your children," Bowen explained.

She added, "They need to see that there's tension or arguments, they need to see those get resolved, they need to see real life — not too much of real life. I'm pretty shy about the news with them, but I think real life has lots of ... we're not perfect people, but we can all love each other."

Bowen can be seen on "Modern Family" season 9, airing Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.