'Modern Family' Star Splits from Husband; Julie Bowen and Scott Phillips End 13 Years of Marriage

"Modern Family" star Julie Bowen has split from her husband of 13 years. The actress and Scott Phillips, a real estate investor, have three sons together --- Oliver, 11, and twins John and Gustav, 8.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Julie Bowen accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Modern Family" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012.

People confirmed the couple's split. Bowen and Phillips, who always kept a private and low profile relationship despite her work in Hollywood, got married in 2004.

In a candid interview with Us Weekly in 2016, Bowen exclaimed that she and her husband were too worn out to initiate a divorce when asked about the longevity of their marriage. She implied that raising three boys gave the couple satisfaction, as well as immense challenges.

"We watch all these people get married and split up and go, 'Wait, did they get married after us or before us?'" the mom of three said. "We outlast all these people. The answer: We're too tired to do anything else!"

In another interview just before the announcement of her split, Bowen stated that her kids are exposed to arguments in the family. The mom revealed that it's a fact of life to which the kids need to learn from.

"I've spent a lot of time in excellent therapy and butting heads is part of life. Being perfect is not a good model for your children," Bowen said. "They need to see that there's tension or arguments, they need to see those get resolved, they need to see real life– not too much of real life."

The news comes as Bowen's show will likely end after season 10. Creators and showrunners Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd confirmed their plan to finish off the series after the 10th year, which will begin its run in September 2018 until the spring of 2019 on ABC.

Bowen plays Claire Dunphy, the wife of a real estate agent and mom of three grown-up children. The actress won awards for Best Supporting Actress two times for her "Modern Family" role at the Emmys.

"Modern Family" is currently airing its ninth season every Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST on ABC.