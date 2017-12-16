'Mom' Season 5 Spoilers: Christy and Bonnie Get Robbed

Facebook/MomCBS Promotional image for 'Mom'

The upcoming episode of "Mom" season 5 will see Christy (Anna Faris) and Bonnie (Allison Janney) getting burgled.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "An Epi-Pen and a Security Cat," states that Christy and Bonnie will have one unfond memory this Christmas. Their house will be robbed, but the girls are not ones to back down, even if it means tracking down the thief themselves. However, their search for the culprit will lead them to an unexpected door.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Christy and Bonnie coming home to a surprise. Bonnie is in shock and points out that they have been burgled. It seems like Christy and Bonnie will not be able to sleep because of the happening, either due to fear that the thief will come back or restlessness because the thief cannot be caught.

The two girls are seen talking to a couple of police officers about the robbery, though it remains to be seen if they will be of any help. After all, it is known that Christy and Bonnie will take matters into their own hands. The final scene shows the mother and daughter lying next to each other in bed.

"For all we know, he's gonna come up here and rub his ugly, naked butt on your pillow," Bonnie teases her daughter, who does not seem to appreciate her mother's encouragement. Christy grabs the pillow from under Bonnie's head, presumably in retaliation.

Photos from the upcoming episode have also been released. They show Christy and Bonnie coming home to a ransacked house and Christy having a meal with Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) and Wendy (Beth Hall). There are also shots of the mother and daughter in bed, as well as them hanging out with their friends.

"Mom" season 5 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.