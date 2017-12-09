'Mom' Season 5 Spoilers: Christy and Bonnie Show Their Support in Marjorie's Time of Need

Facebook/MomCBS Promotional image for 'Mom'

The upcoming episode of "Mom" season 5 will see Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) going through a personal tragedy.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Too Many Hippies and Huevos Rancheros," states that Marjorie's husband will suddenly suffer a stroke. The happening will definitely rattle her, but she will have her friends by her side to help her and her husband get through it all. Christy (Anna Faris) and Bonnie (Allison Janney) will show their support in Marjorie's time of need.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Marjorie at the waiting area of a hospital. Christy and Bonnie are right there with her, holding her hands as she waits for her husband. And, while the voiceover sets up Christy and Bonnie as "good friends," it is clear from the final scene in the promo that they may not be the best of companions.

The final scene shows Marjorie answering the door after someone rings its bell. When she opens it, Bonnie is seen telling Christy that they are only going to stay for "10 minutes and we're out of here." When Bonnie is caught off guard by Marjorie, she switches to a lively greeting. It seems she was not expecting her friend to open the door so quickly.

Additionally, promotional photos for the upcoming episode have been released. They show some of the same scenes seen in the promo video, while also giving fans a glimpse into other storylines in the episode.

The photos show Adam (William Fichtner) and his brother Patrick (Steven Weber) sitting on the couch and talking. Patrick is featured quite a lot in the promotional photos, having a meal with Christy in one photo and talking to her in the bedroom in another. Bonnie is also seen sharing a sweet moment with Adam on the couch.

"Mom" season 5 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.