'Mom' Season 5 Spoilers: Christy Catches the Eye of Adam's Estranged Brother

Facebook/MomCBS Promotional image for 'Mom'

The upcoming episode of "Mom" season 5 will see Christy (Anna Faris) attracting the attention of someone unexpected.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Smooth Jazz and a Weird Floaty Eye," states that Bonnie (Allison Janney) will try to poke her nose where it does not belong. She will ask to meet Adam's (William Fichtner) estranged brother, Patrick (Steven Weber). And, while Adam is not on good terms with Patrick, Bonnie will insist on being introduced to him. The whole ordeal will result in a strange situation for Christy when Patrick expresses a romantic interest in her.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Adam and Patrick on the couch together. There is some space between them, which indicates a rocky relationship.

"Is family driving you crazy?" the narrator asks, adding that Bonnie and Christy are good examples. "Learn from these two."

Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) rightfully points out to the mother and daughter that they did not have the best relationship for a while either. However, everything did change between them, so perhaps there is hope for Adam and Patrick.

"You were estranged for years and found a way to reconnect, and it's been wonderful," Marjorie tells them. Bonnie and Christy, however, do not agree with Marjorie that everything has been "wonderful."

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Poodle Fuzz and a Twinge of Jealousy."

Bonnie was bound to a wheelchair for a while because of injuries she sustained while stepping off a curb. Christy assumed her mother's apartment manager duties and discovered that Bonnie may actually have a good side to her. This was further proven when she apologized to Adam, who does not want to be treated differently due to his predicament, after she tried to use their disabilities to get them better seats at a restaurant.

"Mom" season 5 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.