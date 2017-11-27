'Mom' Season 5 Spoilers: Christy Discovers Bonnie's Secret Nice Side

Facebook/MomCBS Promotional image for 'Mom'

The upcoming episode of "Mom" season 5 will see Christy (Anna Faris) assuming the role of her mother.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Poodle Fuzz and a Twinge of Jealousy," states that Bonnie (Allison Janney) will find herself injured. As a result, she will have to spend some time in a wheelchair. While she recovers, Christy will be forced to assume the role of building manager in her mother's place. During that time, Christy will discover something shocking and unexpected.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. The clip previews the discovery that Christy will stumble upon while Bonnie is in a wheelchair. Christy finds out that Bonnie does favors for other people, apologizes to them without being asked or coaxed into it, and even reads to the blind. Given all of this, Christy wonders whether Bonnie is a nice person but is keeping it a secret.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Fancy Crackers and Giant Women."

Bonnie and Christy cut off their internet and cable to pay for the latter's college applications. Christy got a Stanford brochure but told Bonnie that she is not going to apply to the prestigious school.

Natasha (Missi Pyle), on the other hand, revealed to the girls that a music producer made contact with her and wanted her to head to Los Angeles to get started. Christy felt that it was only a scam and tried to warn Natasha, who misinterpreted Christy's intentions.

Elsewhere, Jill (Jaime Pressly) broke down at a Neiman Marcus. Bonnie, Christy, Wendy (Beth Hall), and Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) all came to her aid and convinced her not to drown herself in vices just to feel better.

In the end, Natasha informed Christy that she sold her first song, revealing that the music producer was real. Inspired by Natasha pursuing her dreams, Christy decided to apply to Stanford.

"Mom" season 5 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.