'Mom' Season 5 Spoilers: Christy Strikes Up a Romance With a Younger Classmate

Facebook/MomCBS Promotional image for 'Mom'

The upcoming episode of "Mom" season 5 will see Christy (Anna Faris) going out with a younger man.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "A Seafaring Ancestor and a Bloomin' Onion," states that Christy will hit it off with Cooper (Michael Angarano), a classmate of hers who is much younger. The pair will start off as study partners, but things will quickly turn romantic.

Elsewhere, a newly sober Natasha (Missi Pyle) will be worried and scared that she does not have what it takes to be a mother, which will lead Bonnie (Allison Janney) to interfere.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Christy and Cooper in her kitchen, studying with their laptops. He then closes her laptop and gives her a look. The next scene shows Cooper essentially asking Christy out to get "wings or something," which naturally surprises her. Before she knows it, they are kissing over a plate of wings and sleeping together.

"Look at me. I have millennial scruff burn. We're going out tonight," Christy tells Bonnie, who then cracks a joke at her daughter's expense.

In the previous episode, titled "Fish Town and Too Many Thank You's," Bonnie's brother Ray (Leonard Roberts) arrived in town and surprised both his sister and Christy with the news that he was suddenly sober.

Bonnie was skeptical, while Christy was just happy for her uncle. However, when Bonnie and Christy decided to take Ray's car to a meeting while he was out with Adam (William Fichtner), the two girls were caught in a pickle when police pulled them over. Even worse, Bonnie and Christy discovered cocaine in Ray's car, which led them to act cool.

The two girls then confronted Ray about his drug use through an intervention. They found out that Ray was no longer with his husband because of his addiction, though Ray chose to see his troubles in a different light. Bonnie gave him some tough love and threatened to cut ties with him if he did not sober up.

All that talk, though, did not get through to Ray. After his drugs were disposed of by Bonnie and Christy, Ray left the house without them knowing.

"Mom" season 5 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.