'Mom' Season 5 Spoilers: Kristin Chenoweth Guest Stars As 'Inner Strength' Coach Miranda

Facebook/MomCBS Promotional image for 'Mom'

The upcoming episode of "Mom" season 5 will see Kristin Chenoweth guest starring as Jill's (Jaime Pressly) coach.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Charlotte Brontë and a Backhoe," states that Bonnie (Allison Janney) will meet Jill's "inner strength" coach, Miranda, and the two ladies will not get along. Meanwhile, Christy (Anna Faris) will have a hard time bouncing back after her law school dreams are crushed with a rejection.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Christy sitting on the couch, visibly depressed due to getting rejected from law school. The next scene shows her lying on the same couch with a blanket, but Bonnie will be having none of it. She pulls the blanket from underneath her daughter, rolling her over to fall flat on the floor.

"Snap out of it," she says.

Two sneak peek videos also give fans a glimpse at the upcoming episode. The first one sees Christy and Bonnie sitting together in their car, waiting to get a parking spot. When one opens up right in front of them, they are beaten to it by someone on a motorcycle.

The two ladies initially assume that the motorcycle rider is a guy, but when the helmet is taken off, it is revealed to be Chenoweth's Miranda. Bonnie immediately dislikes Miranda from the get-go, calling her a "muppet" for her size.

Jill arrives, and it is made clear that she and Miranda know each other. Bonnie is, of course, appalled, especially when Jill and Miranda share an "energy hug."

It seems that Jill might be able to talk Christy into trying out an energy cleansing, as the second sneak peek shows her getting just that with the help of Miranda, who sings her way downstairs and whose methods are not really that relaxing.

"Mom" season 5 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.