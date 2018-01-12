Monday Night Raw 25th Anniversary Show to Feature 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

(Photo: Facebook/WWERaw) WWE Raw will be celebrating its 25th anniversary later this month.

The stellar lineup for the upcoming 25th anniversary of the World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) Monday Night Raw continues to expand.

WWE icon "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is slated to return for Monday Night Raw's 25th anniversary, reports confirmed. Also known as The Texas Rattlesnake, Austin is one of the most memorable wrestling figures in the 1990s and 2000s.

He rose to fame during the Attitude Era and departed in 2004. He became a favorite around the globe, so his sensational return will certainly be anticipated by many wrestling fans.

"The past and present converge for the momentous 25th anniversary of Raw," said WWE in a press release. "Stars from throughout the red brand's quarter-century history will be joining in on the celebration in New York. Stone Cold Steve Austin was the cornerstone of the Attitude Era and one of the most iconic Superstars in its history."

A host of icons will join Austin for the momentous occasion, which will be held on two different venues on Jan. 22. Also slated to take part in the event is The Undertaker, who has not been seen in the ring since he retired at WrestleMania in 2017.

Bleacher Report points out that WWE's previous successes often come in the form of reunions. This can be made with two bitter rivals crossing path once again, or a former tag team coming together for one appearance.

There are speculations that a D-Generation X reunion will be happening on the anniversary show since Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn will all be in attendance. Since Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Eric Bishoff are also joining the event, it's likely that a New World Order segment will be part of the show.

Additionally, Austin's confirmed appearance opens the possibility of revisiting several rivalries from his long career. Many believe Vince McMahon will get together with Austin on the event for an exciting reunion.