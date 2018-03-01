Reuters/Danny Moloshok Featured in the image is Monica Lewinsky

Monica Lewinsky has penned an essay discussing how the #MeToo Movement has made her rethink her views towards the events that had occurred following her controversial affair with former President Bill Clinton.

It has been 20 years since Kenneth Starr probed into former Pres. Bill Clinton's affair and now, the other party involved, Monica Lewinsky, is sharing her thoughts regarding the political scandal and how the #MeToo Movement had redefined her views on that unfortunate incident.

Now 44, Lewinsky wrote a personal essay for Vanity Fair wherein she says: "As I find myself reflecting on what happened, I've also come to understand how my trauma has been, in a way, a microcosm of a larger, national one. Both clinically and observationally, something fundamental changed in our society in 1998, and it is changing again as we enter the second year of the Trump presidency in a post-Cosby-Ailes-O'Reilly-Weinstein-Spacey-Whoever-Is-Next world."

She officially addressed the #MeToo Movement as being instrumental in her change of ideas saying that with her PTSD and the trauma that she has faced, she wouldn't have thought about changing her way of thinking. "Had it not been for the #MeToo movement—not only because of the new lens it has provided but also because of how it has offered new avenues toward the safety that comes from solidarity," Lewinsky said.

It should be remembered that from 1995 to 1997, Lewinsky had been involved with former Pres. Clinton when she was just 22 years old. Beginning in 1998, Lewinsky's name would become synonymous with scandal after her affair with the former US President, who was 27 years her senior, had come to light.

She would, later on, become an activist and in recent years has been condemning the former president. According to her, she had experienced an abuse of authority under the hands of her former lover and is now also questioning the unfortunate moment they first got together and if there relationship had ever been consensual.

Furthermore, Lewinsky explains that the rise of women finally speaking out about their experiences about being victimized by powerful men had helped her greatly.