'Monster Hunter' News: Capcom to Offer Character Customization for a Price

Capcom The Deviljho is the first monster to be added in "Monster Hunter World" post-launch.

Hunters that may have messed up designing their avatar for "Monster Hunter World" will soon have a chance to recreate their character from the ground up — if they are willing to pay the price that is.

Capcom announced this new feature during its livestream event for the upcoming spring update for "Monster Hunter World." Details are a bit sparse, but it essentially boils down to the idea that Capcom will soon begin selling a special item that, when activated, will allow a player go through the character creation process a second time, even allowing them to change their gender if they wanted to.

While the company has yet to reveal the pricing structure for these items, they will be giving each player one free ticket that can only be used once, just to get a taste of what it is like. Tickets are bound to player accounts and not characters, so if someone is using multiple save files, the ticket will expire the moment they use it for one of their characters. The only things the ticket cannot change are the character's name and any customization for the Palicoe.

Outside the addition of a character redo, Capcom announced a bunch of new features that are all expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Come March 22, players will be able to experience the terror that is Deviljho, the first new monster post-launch for "Monster Hunter World." Similar to Bazelgeuse, Deviljho is a special monster that purposely invades high-rank hunts in order to disrupt the player. The addition of Deviljho also means two new armor sets and a new weapon tree for each type.

Speaking of weapons, Capcom also announced that it is making some slight adjustments for weapons. While most ranged weapons remain untouched outside of a few bug fixes here and there, melee weapons got an overall buff. The specific details can be found on Capcom's site, but every melee weapon received a change that either increases their damage output or makes them more effective at hunting.

Finally, Capcom announced a special Spring Blossom event that will take place from April 6 to April 20. During this event, the Gathering Hub will be redecorated for the event and a bunch of new quests will be available for hunters.

"Monster Hunter World" is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with a PC release expected to follow later this year.