'Monster Hunter' Update: Capcom Teases Deviljho's Upcoming Return

Capcom The Deviljho with a poor Great Jagras caught in its jaw.

The start of the spring season is just a week away and many "Monster Hunter" fans are excited to learn more about the upcoming Spring Update that was first announced a few months back. Luckily, they will not have to wait for long because Capcom has announced that they will have a special livestream event in just a few hours and it will feature everyone's favorite destructive pickle.

The official "Monster Hunter" Twitter account announced yesterday that they will host a special livestream event that will talk about Deviljho, the iconic invading monster of older titles, while presumably going over any other major features to arrive with the Spring Update.

Information regarding Deviljho and the major Spring Update as a whole first surfaced back in January, when Capcom teased the monster's arrival to the new world. Information was, and still is, sparse on the update, the only thing that is clear is that a major update will arrive by spring, it will feature the return of Deviljho, a fan favorite monster, and it will be completely free.

For anyone new to the series and may not understand what the hype is all about, Deviljho is a classic monster that quickly built up a reputation of being a giant pickle of death, mainly because of its design and its behavior. A lumbering bipedal brute wyvern, the Deviljho strikes a threatening figure and is prone to interrupting and attacking hunters who are in the middle of quests that have nothing to do with him — very similar to "Monster Hunter World's" Bazelgeuse.

Many fans are looking forward to his return if only to see how he will interact with "World's" own invader. Will they fight each other for the right to ruin the Hunter's day or will they team up to make the most terrifying partnership ever conceived? Only time will tell.

Capcom will be hosting a special livestream event that is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. GMT on March 14.