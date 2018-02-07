'Monster Hunter World' Essential Items Guide

"Monster Hunter World," as the latest incarnation of the well-established "Monster Hunter" series, comes with pages on pages of items and equipment options. Inventory space is limited, though, so it's always good to plan ahead and bring the essential items first and foremost.

There are items that would be nice to have, and then there are items that are absolutely required when going on missions. Especially for beginners, health and stamina items are always a top priority, and hunters always need to make sure they have enough on hand, as IGN reminds "Monster Hunter World" players.

Capcom As hunters, "Monster Hunter: World" players take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats.

Potions, which can be bought from the store in the Tradeyard or crafted by combining Herbs, are an absolute must. As much as possible, hunters should be walking around with the maximum of ten that they can carry, as Polygon points out.

These potions restore health, and they can be used even while running. Careful use of them is key to some of the harder hunts in the game. That goes for Mega Potions as well, which can be made by combining a Potion with Honey, and counts as another ten healing item stack that a hunter can carry around.

Herbal Medicines are a must for curing potions, and these come from combining Antidote with Blue Mushroom. They take effect much faster than an Antidote, and they are required when going after monsters with Poison-dealing abilities.

The same can be said for the Nulberry, which heals status effects like Waterblight, Thunderblight, Iceblight, and Dragonblight.

Fighting monsters uses up stamina, and hunters will always need a Well-Done Steak to recover. They can be obtained by asking the cats at the Canteen in Astera to cook up some Raw Meat.

For multiplayer games, Lifepowder is always a good option as it heals everyone in a small area. This item becomes priceless when the other hunters can't heal themselves, and all it costs is a Godbug and Blue Mushroom.