Capcom Gameplay preview for "Monster Hunter: World"

Capcom recently unveiled the release times of the "Monster Hunter: World" beta for Sony's PlayStation Plus platform.

As previously announced by Sony through a blog post, the company will be treating PS Plus subscribers with exclusive limited access to the beta version of "Monster Hunter: World."

Capcom has now unveiled the beta release schedules of "Monster Hunter: World" for PS Plus. The beta will be accessible starting Saturday, Dec. 9, at 12 p.m. EST and will run until Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 11:59 a.m. EST.

The beta is only compatible with PS4 consoles that have a free disk space of at least 5.9 GB, and gamers will need an internet connection to play.

Capcom has also revealed what contents are going to be available in the limited-time beta release. It will mainly consist of three quests spread out in two game environments where players will be hunting for three specific monsters.

Both the quests and environments will subject players to varying levels of gameplay.

According to Capcom, the easier set-up can be found in the Ancient Forest where players will have to hunt for a Great Jagras that was described as "fierce yet beginner-friendly." For players who want a challenge, they can also try and defeat an Anjanath in the same environment.

Meanwhile, a more hostile setting awaits in the Wildspire Waste where players can try to hunt for a monster called Barroth, which Capcom says is more suited for "intermediate level" players.

The other available contents in the exclusive beta release include 14 weapon types that players can choose from based on what will fit their style of hunting. Meanwhile, once in the wild, players will also have the option to change their weapons.

For players to determine which weapon suits them best, Capcom will also open a Training Room that players can access before beginning their first quest.

Capcom also promised PS Plus players that every completed quest during beta will give them exclusive bonus items once they continue hunting in the full version of "Monster Hunter: World."

While the game's beta release will only be available on PS Plus, the full version of "Monster Hunter World" will also launch on Xbox One and PC.

The game's console release happens on Jan. 26 while Capcom has yet to announce a date for the PC launch.