'Monster Hunter World' Guide: How to Capture a Large Monster

"Monster Hunter World" is a game centered around hunting monsters, as the title already makes clear. As an open-world game, though, hunters always have the option of killing or capturing their prey, the latter of which can be tricky given the sheer size of some of the larger monsters.

Most hunters will just go ahead and kill a particular creature, especially ones that they just happen to run into while exploring the open world or on their way to an objective. Some quests, however, requires a live monster to be brought home to be completed, as Gamespot points out.

Capcom As hunters, "Monster Hunter: World" players take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats.

Capturing a monster also yields more monster parts and crafting items. As hunters get stronger, this opens up a way to get more from the creatures they can already easily beat while making fewer Expedition trips.

In the case of smaller creatures, a handy item called a Capture Net will suffice. With a net, a hunter can even nab one of the smaller critters and release them indoors as a pet of sorts. They will pose little problems for the aspiring zookeeper.

Monsters in the Large category or bigger present a tricky problem, though, and a bit of planning and preparation goes a long way. Fortunately, most capture quests also come with an item box that contains the traps and items needed to pull off the ambush for free. It's worth getting some extra stacks of crafting materials just in case, though, as Eurogamer points out.

Catching a large monster usually involve attacking it, as usual, until it's low on health or visibly wounded. After that, most large creatures can be taken under control by leading them to a Shock Trap.

When the target monster is shocked, it's just a matter of using enough Tranq Bombs to put it to sleep. Once the monster is asleep, the hunt ends successfully with a capture.