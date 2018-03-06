'Monster Hunter World' Is Now Capcom's Best-Selling Game Ever

"Monster Hunter World," the latest in a long line of "Monster Hunter" games that were until now a title only popular in niche markets overseas, is now Capcom's biggest game to date in terms of sales. The game has sold more than 7.5 million copies worldwide, beating out the other Capcom staples.

Capcom proudly announced the news in a statement released to the press on Monday, March 5, along with a few details on how "Monster Hunter World" did in terms of sales. Counting just the copies sold for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, including digital downloads done over PlayStation Network or Xbox Live, the game has shipped over 7.5 million units.

Capcom As hunters, "Monster Hunter: World" players take on quests to hunt a huge variety monsters in a range of habitats, using weapons made from the creatures themselves.

That's still not counting any sales for the PC, as "Monster Hunter World's" PC version has not been released yet. Overall, the "Monster Hunter" franchise has accounted for more than 48 million of Capcom's sale as of Monday, March 5.

That may well be a surprising turn for "Monster Hunter" fans, as Capcom is usually more associated with games like the "Resident Evil," "Mega Man," or "Street Fighter," some of the iconic franchises associated with the company, as Eurogamer noted.

What's more surprising is that "Monster Hunter World" has just launched in late January this year, and only for the home consoles, too. That means the game only needed five weeks, and just the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, to establish the new record.

"Monster Hunter World" for the PC is set to launch in fall of 2018, so Capcom can expect more sales coming their way later this year, as well.

Reviews and early impressions of "Monster Hunter World" give the idea that the game could be Capcom's biggest "Monster Hunter" title yet, which has just been confirmed by this announcement. Review aggregation website Metacritic gives the game a high 90 out of 100 for a Metascore.