'Monster Hunter World' Latest News: 'Street Fighter V'-Related Content, New Challenges Now Live

"Monster Hunter World" is now in its next weekly content cycle, with new challenges for players on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This week's refresh adds new bounties, quests, and a "Street Fighter V" special challenge.

The "Street Fighter" costumes is a special promo, which is, so far, limited to PlayStation 4 players with a "Street Fighter V" save file in their Sony console. Bandai Namco may have put out the new Ryu outfit as a special challenge quest called "Down the Dark, Muddy Path," as Gamespot noted, but there will not be much trekking required to complete it.

Capcom Ryu and Sakura from "Street Fighter V" join "Monster Hunter: World," along with new Limited Bounties, extra quests and more rewards as February wraps up.

Instead, players simply have to succeed in taking down a Barroth in an Arena, and aside from the usual rewards, turning in the completed challenge quest will also give out the materials to craft the armor for a Ryu outfit.

This week, players can only get the complete Ryu look on the PlayStation 4, and the Sakura costume is still on its way. For those playing on the PC or Xbox One, or for those who do not have a PlayStation "Street Fighter V" save file, there's no need to feel like they're missing out as Bandai Namco will be releasing the costumes as an Event Quest sometime later, too.

There's also a set of new Limited Bounties, special bonus hunting quests that are only available for a limited time, across all platforms. For this week, hunters will need to nab three bird-type monsters, those that are Wyvern-class in terms of challenge, to clear the first one.

For the next quest, four Anjanath take-downs are needed to fulfill the requirements. The last one will have players finding and killing five tempered monsters. These quests will have their own respective rewards, and a fourth Limited Bounty gives even more items, research points and armor spheres if a player clears the first three before March 1.