'Monster Hunter: World' News: Capcom Details How Players Can Get the 'Street Fighter V' Armor

(Photo: Capcom) An image from "Monster Hunter: World" featuring Ryu of "Street Fighter V."

Capcom is bringing "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition" to its newly released game "Monster Hunter: World."

Players will be able to sport the outfits of Ryu or Sakura although the studio notes that these will be full armor sets, which means they cannot be mixed with other armor pieces.

"Monster Hunter: World" players can equip these full armor sets on both male and female hunters. Apart from the getup, the armor sets can also change the voices of the hunter to that of either Ryu's or Sakura's.

Capcom is giving "Monster Hunter: World" players on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) players the chance to get the Ryu set much earlier than the rest with a quest that will go live "in just a few weeks."

This is for those who have a save data file from "Street Fighter V" including the Arcade Edition:

Hunters with that save data will receive a special quest called "Down the Dark, Muddy Path." Just channel your fighting spirit, complete that quest and you'll get "SFV Tickets" as the special reward item. Bring that, along with other necessary materials, to the Smithy and you got yourself a Ryu armor set!

As for the "Monster Hunter: World" players who do not have the save file data as well as those who play on the Xbox One, they can take part in the Event Quest that will be held in rotation "at a later date."

The exact timing is still to be announced, but during this time, everyone will be able to fight for their Ryu set.

Capcom has also announced two separate Event Quests for players of both the PS4 and Xbox One. When completed, they will get new "Street Fighter V Tickets" to craft their own Ryu and Sakura sets.

These sweet, iconic premium gestures, along with Chat Stamp sets, will be available for purchase for everyone on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Marketplace.

As for the extra content, the Bonus Stage Guild Card will be offered for free along with the Rival, Destined, Living Legend and Bandana Girl achievements, and the Shoryuken and Hadoken pose.

In addition, "Monster Hunter: World" players will be able to pick up the "Street Fighter V" Hadoken and Shoryuken gestures for $3.99 each while the stamp set will be at $1.99.